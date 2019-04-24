SpringFest opens on Friday

The Exchange file photo The downtown area of Laurinburg will be filled with festival activities and visitors on Friday evening and all day Saturday for the city’s annual SpringFest. On Friday will be the Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 concert with EnVision and the outdoor movie ‘The Sandlot’ after the concert. On Saturday there will be vendors, games, food, activities and more.

