Circus attracts many to Morgan Complex

LAURINBURG — The circus came to town Monday, and the Big Top attracted hundreds to the Morgan Complex.

The Big Top Circus, put on by the Zerbini Family Circus and sponsored by Scotland County Parks and Recreation, brought out both young and old for the event — not only from Scotland County, but from surrounding counties as well.

In total, there were more than 270 tickets sold, with each adult ticket allowing for two children to attend for free, having more than 300 people under the big top.

An hour before the show began, the crowd began to gather outside to partake in various activities. The activities included camel rides, pony rides, cotton candy and a bouncy castle.

The camel rides appeared to be a crowd favorite, with a continuous line of those wanting to ride the animal.

When the show began, those in attendance were treated to clowns, acrobats and plenty more for a night full of fun and entertainment.

