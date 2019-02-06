SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/ history?

Mamie’s Drive Inn has been a part of Laurinburg for years, serving up classic burgers and sides since the 1950s.

“In the late 50s it was known as Carl’s Drive Inn,” said Lauren Smith, manager. “Mamie Hyatt took over in the 80s, we stick to my grandma’s recipes and we use all homemade ingredients.”

Sheila smith took over in 2009 but Lauren says the traditions of her grandmother live on in the restaurant.

“She said if you can flip burgers, you’ve got a job,” said Smith.

Smith said all of the burgers are made from freshly ground meat and the restaurant was featured in Our State magazine for the Best burger out of 100 counties.

What are your specialties?

“The two pound burger challenge, finish it in 20 minutes, you get a free t-shirt!”

Others she points out are the homemade chicken salad, pimento cheese, pimento burger, crinkle cut fries, soup combos with grilled cheese, and more.

“We cook everything to order,” added Smith.

Most popular dish?

“The old fashioned cheeseburger combo with hot dogs,” said Smith. “You can add chili, slaw, lettuce, mustard, onions, with fries and a drink. You can add the hot dog for $1.50.”

What attracts customers to your restaurant?

“Our slogan is ‘it’s not just flavor it’s favor’ and we give God all the glory for our success,” said Smith. “The good food too, people travel from Charlotte and Salisbury and they also stop by on their way to the beach.”

