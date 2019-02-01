Scotland County Health System tells of 2018 improvements

Jael Pembrick| Laurinburg Exchange Jadon Olsen shares his inspirational story of survival and recovery at the Scotland County Health Care System Annual Community Meeting on Thursday. Jael Pembrick| Laurinburg Exchange Jadon Olsen shares his inspirational story of survival and recovery at the Scotland County Health Care System Annual Community Meeting on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — Jadon Olsen received a standing ovation Thursday at Scotland County Health Care System’s annual community meeting after sharing his story of care and recovery he received.

Local health professionals, officials, and the public gathered to hear information regarding the 2018 year for SCHCS and goals for 2019. Vice Chair Chip Shytle announced the System’s Standard and Poor’s Bond rating upgraded to an A-minus for the second year in a row.

“We were told because of our small size we would not be able to achieve this high bond rating — we proved them wrong,” said Shytle.

Later on Olsen shared his story, inspiring the crowd to keep the faith. For more, look for the full story in Saturday’s paper and online.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

