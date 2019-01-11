Kiwanis Club take a night out to cheer

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Kiwanis Club exchanged their usual restaurant meeting location for the roaring sidelines of a college basketball game on Thursday night.

“We support the girls because the girls support us,” said John McRae, president of Kiwanis Club. “At the pancake feast, we have had their help for the past two or three years.”

He is speaking of St. Andrews Women’s basketball team, which volunteers with the club while maintaining their grade point averages and staying in shape for the basketball season.

“All the money from those events go to projects like the Boys and Girls Homes (of North Carolina) at Lake Waccamaw and Scotland County High School seniors,” said McRae.

He added that the Kiwanis gives several scholarships of $1,000 a year to graduating seniors. Typically the club gives two or three scholarships per year, though it depends on how much money is raised.

The Kiwanis Club crew stood out among the college students surrounding them but they shared the same pride and love for the team — each one cheering and clapping every time the girls made a basket.

Plus, when the club attends, they seem to be the team’s good luck charm.

“They always win when we go, the girls have even mentioned it,” said McRae.

And the girls did win Thursday night, beating Allen University, 81-67. The win makes it the eighth win for the Lady Knights who have played a total of 17 games so far, giving them an overall record of 8-7 for the year.

The Laurinburg Kiwanis club is accepting applications for new members and meets at General McArthur’s Restaurant every second and fourth Thursday at 7 p.m.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_KIWANIS-001.jpg

Members attend St. Andrews women’s basketball game