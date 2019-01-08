Board approves new fire insurance maps

Jael Pembrick|Laurinburg Exchange Director of Emergency Services Roylin Hammond points to the newly drawn fire district map at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Jael Pembrick|Laurinburg Exchange Director of Emergency Services Roylin Hammond points to the newly drawn fire district map at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

LAURINBURG — Homeowners in Scotland County will see a drop in their home and fire insurance fairly soon. At their monthly meeting, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners approved a newly drawn fire insurance district map on Monday night.

The city of Laurinburg redrew the map with the fire insurance districts, so it includes the placement of the two new fire substations and the new response districts.

Director of Emergency Services Roylin Hammond presented the map for the Fire Commission and said the map had to be made so inspections could be done.

“The entire purpose of this was to lower people’s homeowners insurance so people could get a fiscal savings offset by the increase in taxes three years ago,” said Kevin Patterson, county manager.

If homeowners live more than five miles from a fire department, their insurance is rated higher. Hammond explained to the board that certain neighborhoods were moved to a different fire insurance district so their rate would drop.

“For example, each time it (the rate) goes down a number, that represents roughly 10 percent of your insurance premium, so if it goes from a 9 to a 7, we’re talking about a 20-percent reduction in your estimate,” Hammond said.

The board approved the maps unanimously.

In other business:

— The board received County Manager Assist Travis Allen’s formal resignation and gave him words of encouragement for his new position at the North Carolina General Assembly as a fiscal analyst. County Manager Kevin Patterson was approved to fill the role as interim clerk until a replacement is hired.

— Commissioners tabled bids for water and sewer construction for the new school after Commissioner Tim Ivey brought up previous issues with Step Construction, who was the lowest bidder. Ivey found evidence that a member of the company was jailed for four years and the company was recently sued for unfinished work. The board plans to consider the matter along with the other two bids offered.

— The board plans to attend the rescheduled meeting with State Sen. Tom McInnis on Friday at 3 p.m. in the SBIC. Commissioners plan to invite local elected officials to bring legislative goals to discuss.

— The joint meeting with the Laurinburg ity Council is set for Jan 29 at 7 p.m. at the SBIC.

— Patterson said the Golden Leaf Rural Center will be starting its community-based grant initiative again at the end of the year or beginning of next year.

