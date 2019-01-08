Parks and Recreation partners with Arts Council for one-night event

Graham Graham

LAURINBURG — The Story Telling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg will be turning into a speakeasy in early March for a one-night event.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Scotland County Arts Council to bring in the “Crime and PUN-ishment” murder-mystery dinner to the area.

The interactive tale will have the audience trying to solve a murder that occurred in a speakeasy, which is full of potential suspects from jilted lovers to a rival mafioso.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham, the actors will be coming from Charlotte and will not be an R-rated event, but rather have a family atmosphere.

“This event, while it’s a parks and rec event, it’s a collaboration with the Arts Council,” Graham said. “We wanted to work together so that way we could make it bigger and better.”

Graham said he had come up with the idea from researching and believed it would be something different to offer the county residents.

“It’s something different, we’re not very traditional from a parks and rec standpoint,” Graham said. “We’re trying to do things to get people involved in the community and bring things to Scotland County.”

Graham hopes to have people to attend not just for fun but to also help support both parks and recreation and the arts council.

Since the evening is set in the 1920s, Graham encourages attendees to dress for the era — though it is not required.

Tickets are $25 per ticket or $40 for a couple and will include a catered meal. There will also be wine and beer available for purchase for those who are of age.

The event will be on Saturday, March 2, from 6:30 to 9 p.m at the Story Telling Arts Center located at 131 S. Main St.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Story Telling Arts Center or at Scotland Place, over the phone at 910-277-2585, or online at secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog.

For any questions contact Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

