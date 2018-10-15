Retired teacher recieves Order of the Long Leaf Pine

LAURINBURG — A local retired teacher received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during her birthday gala on Saturday at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall.

Elouise Weaver Jackson taught in Scotland County for more than 37 years before retiring, and her 84th birthday was marked by a special moment when State Rep. Garland Pierce presented her with the highest award to standing ovation.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is one of the most prestigious awards given by a North Carolina governor. It is specifically given to people who serve in their communities and local organizations for more than 30 years — and requires a nomination along with three letters of support.

“This is wonderful, I am honored to be one of the recipients,” said Jackson.

The red carpet was rolled out just for her entrance and she was escorted by her son Lawrence Jackson Jr. and his wife.

A handful of her students came to honor her Saturday, including District Court Judge Chris Rhue. He shared that she taught him a preposition trick that he now teaches his daughter.

“Mrs. Jackson taught us that prepositions are everything a plane can do to a cloud, above, around, under,” said Rhue. “She taught me (and) she protected me, I will never forget her.”

“I taught AG (now called AIG) students for years and I call all of them my babies,” she said. “Now some of them are retiring and asked me when I would.

“I answered, well who is going to take care of my children?” she added. “I love and claim them all.”

Jackson, whose birthday was Wednesday, is also a 64-year member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and was surrounded Saturday by her sisters, who sang a song to honor her on her special day. Dinner was served, followed by the crowd bursting into a happy birthday song, Stevie Wonder style. Jackson’s smile lit up the room and she told the crowd: “Thank you to all who came and made this possible.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

