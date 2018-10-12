We want yours

But what is good news? That’s up to you. It could be a bowler rolling his or her very first 300 game; it could be a youngster doing a good deed for someone in need; it could be a student making the honor roll for the first time; it could be someone in a club recognized for their community involvement; it could be someone being appointed to a state board; or it could be the birth of a child.

The possibilities are endless.

Simply write something up in 25 words or less and email to [email protected], bring it by our office at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg or mail it to that address. Your submission also must include a name and daytime phone number in case there are questions. You can also submit a photo if you’d like.

For information, call 910-506-3023.