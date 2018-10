LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will operate on a normal schedule Friday for students and staff.

According to a call to parents, guardians, and staff along with a Facebook post the administration spent the afternoon checking roads and schools to ensure the safety of students.

Since there were no issues found that would prohibit buses and students from returning to school safely school will be back to regular schedule on Friday.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SCS-logo-1.jpg