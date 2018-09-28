Scotland County students head back to school

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will be back in full operation on Monday.

After assessing the roads and conditions as well as working with the Department of Transportation the school system has deemed it safe to start back school Monday.

Teachers are expected to be at school at the normal time while students will be operating on a two-hour delay.

For those who live on roads that are still unsafe to travel should have been contacted by the bus drivers on their new location pick-up. If they haven’t been informed of new location parents should call their student’s school to find out where the students will be picked up.

Students who are members of SEarCH are still out of classes as those classrooms are being moved to North Laurinburg.