Courtesy photo

Prestwick Village, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Laurinburg, recognized National Assisted Living Week Sept. 9-15 with activities aimed at helping residents live life to its fullest! While riding out Hurricane Florence, staff kept residents busy baking cookies, playing games and posing for a relaxing photo shoot by the fireplace. Pictured are Prestwick Village residents James Dixon, Dorothy Bulger, James Smith with Prestwick Village’s mascot Preston and Judy Jewel Roth and Administrative Assistant Carolyn Brown; residents Lillian Davis and James Dixon help Dietary Director Denise Harrington make cookies during National Assisted Living Week, along with residents Cornell Brown, Hazel Lowery and Shirley Kottyan.

This year’s NALW theme “Capture the Moment” encourages reflection as residents look back on pivotal moments in their lives and serves as a reminder to staff that the little, everyday interactions with residents are essential in delivering high quality, person-centered care.

Celebrating National Assisted Living Week – Page 2 For more information about Prestwick Village, please contact Administrator Alison Warner at (910) 276-5950 at [email protected] or visit us on Facebook.