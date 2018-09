LAURINBURG — As Scotland County and surrounding communities continue to recover from Hurricane Florence, the scheduled performance of “When Malindy Sings” has been changed.

“We realize our community needs time to begin to heal and rebuild, said Director Ella Gibson.

The play has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Tickets already purchased will be honored, refunds will be given upon request.