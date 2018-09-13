Red Cross prepares for hundreds

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange

The American Red Cross officially opened the doors to Scotland High School as a shelter on Thursday morning and began the task of assembling cots. Red Cross volunteers, as well as volunteers from the Scotland County Health Department and the Department of Social Services, will be working 12-hour shifts for the duration of the shelter’s opening. Between 300 and 350 people can fit in the shelter area and food, water as well as snacks are provided to those who come. The shelter can be open through the weekend or longer depending on the weather. There are several other secondary shelters that can be opened if the primary shelter becomes full.