Hundreds come together for Day of Caring

LAURINBURG — The United Way brought in hundreds of Scotland County residents to help with the annual Day of Caring.

More than 200 volunteers came out to help with the various projects, ranging from helping build a Habitat for Humanity home to stuffing food bags for Project INASMUCH.

“It went awesome, I think this was one of our best events,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Scotland County Coy Moody. “The projects were well organized and the volunteers went right out to their projects a lot of people were willing to work. So overall I think it was a success.”

Overall everything that needed to get done was completed and according to Moody, the agencies have gotten the items that they had requested, though if anyone one would still like to donate any items the agencies could use the items throughout the year.

For Moody the day isn’t just about going out and getting projects done throughout the day, it’s a way to bring the community together.

“The Day of Caring was established to promote the spirit and the value of volunteerism,” Moody said. “It’s designed to create awareness of our non-profits agencies and it demonstrates how people working together from the community can accomplish great things.”

She also spoke of the success stories from a handful of the 18 non-profit agencies that the United Way. The agencies have programs that have direct impacts on the health, education and financial stability in the county. Through the United Way, the organizations receive funding as well as help during Day of Caring to get things that the organizations might not otherwise get done due to lack of help or ability.

“We’re more than just fundraisers, we’re the hand-raisers, we’re the game changers, we’re the stop-talking-start-doing-band-together and take on the impossible taskmasters,” Moody said. “We fight for those that need a voice and we fight for those whose names we don’t know but this change doesn’t happen along.”

The Day of Caring also kicked off the United Ways 2018-19 campaign. Co-chair Elizabeth Hernandez told the volunteers that the goal for the year was $280,000. She also encouraged everyone to try and give at least a dollar a week because $50 can do so much for the different organizations.

“Your money touches lives, your money supports this community,” Hernandez said. “Just $50 helps the Humane Society neuter two cats or fully vaccinate a cat or dog, $50 would purchase books and materials for Scots for Youth to cover five parenting classes, $50 would allow Church and Community Services to purchase 263 pounds of food through the Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. With only $50 Project INASMUCH can make approximately 12 to 13 bags that include seven food items and two Slim Jim’s.”

Moody also thanked the businesses who let their employees off to volunteer as well as everyone who came to the event, everything that was done during the day helped make Scotland County a better place.

To donate or for more information, you can visit the United Way website at https://www.uwscotco.org or call 910-276-6064.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

