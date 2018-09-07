Knights hampered by communication issues in loss to Barons

Kellie Price of St. Andrews prepares to spike the ball during the Knights’ game against Brewton-Parker on Friday night. Brewton-Parker got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Knights. Kellie Price of St. Andrews prepares to spike the ball during the Knights’ game against Brewton-Parker on Friday night. Brewton-Parker got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Knights.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews volleyball team was able to recover after losing a high-scoring first set against Brewton-Parker on Friday night, but the visiting Barons took advantage of mistakes by the hosts as they defeated the Knights 3-1 (32-30, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15).

It was the first win of the season for the Barons (1-9).

“We’re very young,” St. Andrews head coach Holly Mandeville said. “We had a lot of miscommunication errors. That’s why we couldn’t get out of the rut we were in. It’s a simple fix, and when we do fix it, we’ll be able to start winning again.”

The Barons were able to get revenge after losing to the Knights 3-1 one week earlier.

St. Andrews (3-4) jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, but the Barons rallied to tie the score at 11-all.

With the score tied at 24-all later in the set, a service error by Brewton-Parker put the Knights one point away from a win, but an attack error by St. Andrews evened the score again.

The score was tied five more times in the set before a kill by the Barons put the visitors up 31-30. Brewton-Parker’s Jackie Williams then notched the game-winning kill that gave the Barons a 32-30 victory.

The Knights rebounded with a 25-21 win in the second set. After a timeout was called with St. Andrews leading 21-15, the Barons trimmed the Knight’s lead to three points. Kellie Price stopped the comeback attempt with a game-winning kill for the hosts.

After trailing by as much as 21-16 late in the third set, the Knights went on a run and used a kill by Kaylah Sloop to close the deficit to 22-21. The rally fell short as the Barons escaped with a 25-22 win.

Brewton-Parker jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the fourth set and kept the Knights out of striking distance as they won 25-15.

“It’s an upsetting loss. We should not have lost,” Mandeville said. “But there were some good things. I think we can take that second set that we won and we can build off that.”

The Knights will travel to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to take on the Division II Braves at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Kellie Price of St. Andrews prepares to spike the ball during the Knights' game against Brewton-Parker on Friday night. Brewton-Parker got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Knights.

St. Andrews loses to Brewton-Parker

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

