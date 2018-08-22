Local bowling alley is getting a makeover

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process.

LAURINBURG — The local bowling alley has new owners who are working on giving the business an extreme face-lift.

Not only is the local bowling alley getting a face-lift, but also a name change. Formerly known as Martin’s Bowling Alley and Laurinburg Lanes, the new owners have melded the two and taken on the name Laurinburg Bowling Alley.

The business is now being turned into a family run and operated alley. Mike Hill, who currently lives in Rockingham, and his family are taking on the new challenge together. But this isn’t the first time Hill has taken over a bowling alley — for the last 15 years he’s operated Strikers Bowling Alley in Rockingham. The Rockingham bowling alley was sold in June and Hill explained that they didn’t even have the Laurinburg location in their minds ast that time.

But when Hill’s father suggested it the family decided to take on the new project to bring a more family orientated activity for the community to do.

“The whole goal is to have somewhere to go where you don’t have to worry about trouble and you can bring your kids,” Hill said. “You can bowl anywhere from 3-years-old to 90-years-old, there’s no age and it’s good exercise.”

For the young ones, there will be flat-balls for them to use and lighter balls for those who are unable to lift the heavier ones. Hill said currently they’re waiting on 140 new bowling balls and new shoes — because everything is going to be new. From the floors to the TVs above each lane to the paint on the walls, Hill is working on re-doing everything.

The area is very similar to Rockingham for Hill, with not much to do and things needed to entertain children.

“It’s the only thing here to do, just like in Rockingham,” Hill said. “Nothing to do but bowl or go to the movies. Everyone you talk to goes to Southern Pines or Lumberton so we’re hoping to get them here when we finish.”

The alley is also getting rid of its game area — while there will still be a few games, there will no longer be pool tables. Instead, the room that once housed those items is being turned into an event center to hold everything from birthday parties to family reunions to corporate events. Hill said there was a similar area at Strikers that hosted around 30 birthday parties a month and hopes to do as well here.

The bowling alley is still open for business despite the remodeling, mainly because of the league bowlers who use the facility. Despite staying open Hill hopes to have the remodeling finished sometime in September.

“The nicest thing about here is the 20 lanes,” Hill said. “I can have a league and still have open bowling, which is a huge advantage from Rockingham, where there were 12 lanes. With this I can have open bowling every single day.”

While Hill said they’re still working on some potential specials for the alley, one thing he’s bringing from Rockingham is Happy Hour. From 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday up to five people can bowl for a total of $10, which includes shoes.

The bowling alley is located at 1509 Atkinson St. and is open Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. The alley may have different times once renovations are complete.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1__DSC5672.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1__DSC5675.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The bowling lanes have remained untouched during the renovations, though new lights will go up so bowlers are able to see the lanes better. The bowling alley is remaining open during the re-modeling process.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]