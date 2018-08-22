Kudos to community

W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange

Staff members with The Lauringburg Exchange — Amy Johnson, left, Althea Simpson, Katelin Gandee, Celeste Jackson and Jael Pembrick — look over the contributions from the community during the month-long book bag and school supply collection. There were a total of 41 book bags and a large amount of various school supplies donated. All of the donations will be turned over to the Scotland County Board of Education for distribution to the county’s neediest schools and students.