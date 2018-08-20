Areian McPhatter joins family business

McPhatter McPhatter

LAURINBURG — McPhatter Funeral Home recently welcomed its newest funeral service apprentice, Areian McPhatterm who is the younger brother of Clarence McPhatter.

Areian will be working alongside his brother learning the funeral profession as a director and embalmer.

He is a 1995 graduate of Purnell Swett High School, and has a bachelor’s degree in therapy from Winston-Salem State University. Areian also holds a master’s degree in human services from Liberty University.

Areian is the son of Virginia McPhatter Witherson of Maxton. He currently resides in Charlotte with his wife and son.