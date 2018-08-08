National Night Out brings a crowd

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange

Hundreds of people came to the Old Pope Building parking lot on Tuesday evening for the annual National Night Out in Laurinburg. There were plenty of activities for children like bounce houses and dancing, as well as a dunk tank and drunk-goggle driving course. The fire department also sprayed water from a truck to help keep participants cool during the hot evening. The Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Laurinburg Fire Department, and State Highway Patrol all had representatives at the event. Those in attendance were also able to be a part of the lip-sync video the police station is working on. For more photos, go online at www.laurinburgexchange.com.