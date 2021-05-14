Nurse recognized with DAISY Award

LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Tina Driggers, RN. Driggers is a nurse in the COVID Unit. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

Tina was nominated by a patient, whose letter of nomination read: “I am 84 years old and I live in McColl, SC. I am a dad to 7 children, and “Pa” to 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. I was married to the love of my life for 60 years until she passed away in 2017. I was admitted to Scotland Memorial Hospital with severe COVID and pneumonia on October 18, 2020, discharged on October 30th then readmitted on November 1st and discharged again on November 4th. During both my stays at Scotland Memorial Hospital, Tina went above and beyond the call of duty as a nurse. On several occasions, even some days when she wasn’t my nurse, she would stop by to check on me. Tina would closely monitor my oxygen, but most of all she would encourage me, cheer me on, sometimes just hold my hand to comfort me. The nurses are really the front-line heroes. Sometimes all it takes is a little extra compassion to turn a bleak day into a better day. I want Tina and her team to know how grateful me and my entire family are for not only her skills as a nurse but her selfless service as a person.”

At a presentation in front of Tina’s colleagues, she received a basket of daisies, a goodie bag, honeybuns to share with her department and a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” He was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at www.scotlandhealth.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Nominate-a-Nurse-for-a-Daisy-Award

For information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health, please contact Holly Goodwin at 910-291-7530.