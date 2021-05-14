Community center getting delayed by rising costs

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill residents will have to wait a while longer before seeing construction begin on the much-anticipated community center.

Since early last year, efforts have been moving forward to make this dream a reality, but rising prices, as well as other obstacles, have made the already long wait even longer.

“There have been changes in the architect team, including the project manager, and getting designs from engineers,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson.

According to Patterson, the scheduled bid opening date is June 24.

“Talking with the project manager, there has been an increase in construction costs over the last six months,” said Patterson. “This includes steel and copper with a 50% rise in cost. This will change the construction estimates.”

Patterson also said, due to this, it is likely the cost for the overall project will have an increase in cost of 30% to 35%.

“This increase in costs is likely a bubble, meaning it will increase but will eventually pop, but there is no reliable estimate to when costs will return to normal levels,” said Patterson.

Laurel Hill resident Billy Norris Jr. weighed in and said he hopes things get rolling soon.

“With prices going up on materials it’s something the commissioners are working around,” said Norris. “I do think, however, they need to start moving faster and get the ball rolling on construction.”

Further updates and discussion on the community center will be on the agenda for the next commissioners meeting, set for June 7.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month.

