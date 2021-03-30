Partners in Nursing Education Program

Courtesy photo

On March 11, McLeod Health made a significant contribution to Northeastern Technical College that will help ensure the future of quality nurses serving in the region. South Carolina is one of the states seeing a significant nursing shortage and additional nurses will be needed to care for the aging population, who typically have more medical problems than younger people. In the photo: Front row, left to right, Dr. Kyle Wagner, college president, Northeastern Technical College; Marcia Wilds, RN, chief nursing officer, McLeod Dillon; Bren Lowe, administrator, McLeod Health Cheraw; back row, left to right, Andy Ingram, mayor of Cheraw; Dan Bozard, board chairman, Northeastern Technical College; Dan Allen, RN, chief nursing officer, McLeod Health Cheraw.