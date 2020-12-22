Spreading joy

Courtesy photos

Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing was forced to get creative this year for the holidays. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, our staff decided to step up to spread joy to our residents this year as we understand our residents are going to miss being around their family members this Christmas season. Last week, our staff dressed as a live nativity and walked the halls playing Christmas music. One of our local churches allowed our staff to borrow their costumes. We were able to share the story of Jesus’ birth and remind our residents of the true reason for the Christmas season. During the Christmas holidays in the past, we have been fortunate for local churches and groups to come by and sing Christmas carols while walking the halls. We were not able to allow visitors this year, so instead our staff has been joining together and walking the halls to sing Christmas carols to our residents.