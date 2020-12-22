FirstHealth names chief operating officer

PINEHURST – FirstHealth of the Carolinas named Jonathan Davis, MPH, FACHE to chief operating officer for the FirstHealth system last week. With nearly 20 years of health care executive experience, Davis is currently the president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., a position he has held since 2015.

In Davis’ current role, he is also responsible for Sentara’s physician medical group, primary and subspecialty physician practices, and a community ambulatory surgical center. He also has officer responsibility for Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, which includes nursing facilities, Home Health and Hospice.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to the FirstHealth family,” said Mickey W. Foster, MHA, chief executive officer, with FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “He has a wealth of experience and a valuable skill set that will make a positive impact on the operations of our health system.”

Prior to his current position, Davis served as president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and president/CEO of Via Christi-Mt. Carmel Regional Medical Center in Pittsburg, Kan. His career started in patient care in the early-90’s and includes experience with two of the largest faith-based health systems in the United States, Ascension and CHI-St. Vincent Health System. Jonathan was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and raised in Little Rock, Ark.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in physiology from Arkansas State University, master of aArts degree in physiology from Northern Arizona University and master of public health administration from Tulane University/Arkansas Medical School. Jonathan is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Following a notice period with his current organization, Davis is expected to join FirstHealth on or around March 15, 2021.