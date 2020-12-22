RALEIGH – Seventeen short line railroads, including one in Scotland County, will soon be making improvements to their infrastructure thanks to approximately $16.7 million in matching grant funds being awarded as part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.

Laurinburg and Southern Railroad will receive $1 million to replace and upgrade rail, upgrade switches and improve crossing surfaces in Scotland County.

FRRCSI supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects. This partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner while also preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries across the state.

The projects will provide more than $32 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide.