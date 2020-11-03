FirstHealth hospitals earn Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has achieved the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades and is named in the top 10% in the nation for outstanding performance in joint replacement and stroke care. Healthgrades is the leading online resource for clinical performance and hospital quality.

The Outstanding Patient Experience Award places Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke among the top five percent in the nation for patient experience. Moore Regional is the only hospital in the state to earn this distinction for eight years in a row.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of those hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this distinction.

“This prestigious recognition from Healthgrades is a testament to FirstHealth’s long-standing commitment to high-quality, safe health care,” said Mickey Foster, MHA, FirstHealth chief executive officer. “As demonstrated during the challenging times we’ve faced over the last several months, FirstHealth employees and medical staff continue to display unwavering dedication to our core purpose to care for people. I am beyond proud of the FirstHealth family and this well-deserved honor.”

Moore Regional has also been recognized for superior outcomes in joint replacement and stroke care, according to Healthgrades. The hospital is ranked among the top 10 percent in the nation for outstanding performance in the two specialty areas of focus.

FirstHealth was also recognized as a five-star recipient for the following clinical achievements:

· Total knee replacement

· Treatment of respiratory failure

· Treatment of heart failure

· Treatment of stroke

The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at: https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.