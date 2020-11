Courtesy photo

McLeod Health Cheraw is looking for security officers and will host a hiring event Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Requirements for consideration are: high school diploma/GED, acceptable driving record, 21 years or older, and willing to work 12-hour shifts. The event will be held at McLeod Health Cheraw Campus, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC. Masks will be required. Visit jobs.mcleodhealth.org for a full list of job opportunities and to apply.