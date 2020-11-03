‘Shine a Light on Lung Cancer’ event goes virtual

PINEHURST – The lung cancer community in the Sandhills will come together virtually on Nov. 12 for the eighth annual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas will bring hope, inspiration and support to those who have been impacted by lung cancer and highlighting the importance of lung cancer screenings.

The digital celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome and introduction by Michael Pritchett, D.O., MPH, pulmonary and critical care physician and medical director of the Chest Center of the Carolinas.

Pinehurst resident Raymond Pimpare will share his story of survival at 6:30 p.m., and Pam Hudson of The Foundation of FirstHealth will close the evening with a special prayer at 6:45 p.m.

All the events will be available on FirstHealth’s Facebook page, and FirstHealth encourages members of the community to share their inspirational stories during the event. Note: You don’t need a Facebook account to watch.

Full schedule

· 6 p.m.: Welcome and Introduction (Dr. Michael Pritchett)

· 6:15 p.m.: Importance of Lung Cancer Screenings (Dr. Michael Pritchett)

· 6:30 p.m.: Patient Testimonial (Raymond Pimpare)

· 6:45 p.m.: Closing Prayer (Pam Hudson)

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women (not counting skin cancer). The American Cancer Society’s estimates for lung cancer in the United States for 2020 are about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer.

For information on cancer services provided by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, visit www.nccancercare.org.