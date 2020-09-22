McLeod Primary Care Cheraw offering extended hours

CHERAW, South Carolina – McLeod Primary Care Cheraw, formerly Cheraw Family Medicine, has announced expanded office hours to better serve new and existing patients of the practice.

Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician Dr. Garrett Barton and Nurse Practitioner Jackie Stafford provide personalized care to patients of all ages from birth to geriatrics. This includes preventative care and the treatment of minor illnesses to chronic condition management.

McLeod Primary Care Cheraw is accepting same- and next-day appointments with the new, expanded hours being Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-537-2171.