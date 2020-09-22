Re-entry program to hold drive-thru event Thursday

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s Re-entry Committee is hoping folks will drive by the county courthouse on Thursday — and get a bag of goodies for their trouble.

Every year the Scotland County Re-entry Committee holds an event to bring awareness of its purpose and vision to Scotland County residents.

“This is a yearly event that takes place in August, but due to COVID -19 the Re-entry Committee had to employ a new strategy,” said Linda Ross, the newly appointed chairman of the Re-entry Committee. “The goal is to bring awareness of the Re-entry Program that is available in Scotland County. The purpose of the event is to inform the public that the Re-entry programs are designed to assist incarcerated individuals with a successful transition into their community after release. This can be accomplished through events like this.”

The event will be held in a drive-thru fashion this year due to pandemic restrictions.

“The area will be roped off with cones and the local police department with assist with the traffic,” said Ross. “The committee members will be passing out bags which will contain a Re-entry brochure, contact information, pencils, writing pens, a little tool kit and other Re-entry novelties.”

According to Ross, the community will benefit from this event because it will bring important information that is needed.

“This Awareness Event will answer frequently asked questions and point individuals that are in need of supportive services in the right direction,” said Ross.

Scotland County Re-entry Day will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon outsidethe Scotland County Courthouse on Biggs street.

