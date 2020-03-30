Scotland gets first in-county Covid-19 case

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System facilities have now had three positive tests for COVID-19. One, who tested positive Saturday, is a resident who tested positive in Scotland County and becomes the first in-county confirmed case.

SHCS announced Saturday in a press release that there had been two new positive tests from Scotland Memorial Hospital, one from Scotland County and one from Marlboro County, South Carolina, according to Dr. Cheryl Davis, chief medical officer for SHCS.

“The patient from Marlboro County was released home to self-quarantine,” Davis said. “And we’re currently treating the Scotland County patient in the hospital.”

Davis added both were tested at the hospital and the Scotland County resident had traveled outside the state; the patient from Marlboro County was believed to have gotten it from community spread.

“At this time I do not expect there to be any community spread in Scotland County related to the cases,” Davis said. “They were treated very quickly and, while it could happen, I don’t expect it from these specific cases.”

Last week SHCS announced that the system had its first positive test at a clinic outside the hospital, believed to be in Pembroke, but the patient was not a Scotland County resident.

That patient was discharged to self-quarantine at home and had also traveled out of the area. It was also announced last week was that a Scotland County resident who was not in the state at the time had tested positive and was being quarantined and treated in an out-of-state facility.

The individual also has not had contact with any individual in Scotland County, but still counted as the county’s “first case” based on the patient’s residence.

SHCS has performed 94 tests so far for COVID-19 and has opened a drive-thru testing center. In order to use the drive-thru, you must have a doctor’s order and it is not for screening. Those who think they might have the virus can call their primary care physician to coordinate testing.

The hospital has put in “no visitor” restrictions except under extremely limited circumstances. While it is an inconvenience to patients and families, it is part of the effort to mitigate the risk to patients, employees, providers and potential visitors.

“People can trust in Scotland Health Care System to be prepared to take care of them during this time,” Davis said. “But we want to remind people to continue to follow the governor’s stay at home order and continue social distancing.”

In the state, there have been 1,307 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, which have resulted in six deaths according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update at 11 a.m. The NCDHHS also reported that there are 137 people hospitalized at the time of the update and 20,864 tests completed.

Scotland Health offers a COVID-19 Helpline for community members, who are concerned and may have questions. The helpline is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910-504-8990.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

