FirstHealth going red for heart disease in women

PINEHURST – Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths each year.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas wants everyone to “Go Red” for women as an effort to raise awareness about heart disease. The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement was started in 2004 when they found that though heart disease was a number one killer, there were many misconceptions – mainly that it was a disease of older men. They felt education and awareness was the first step in reducing the hundreds of thousands of deaths a year caused by this disease.

On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation unites in wearing red on National Wear Red Day to advocate for heart health.

FirstHealth remains committed to be a leader in advanced heart care through services offered in Reid Heart Center and in our cardiology clinics throughout the region. Reid Heart Center offers state-of-the-art hybrid operating rooms that allow for complex and innovative surgical procedures.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Peter Ellman, MD, said the combination of place and people make FirstHealth unique.

“Reid Heart Center at Moore Regional Hospital is a really special place. We are a regional hospital doing world-class things. Our goal is to offer the people living in the Sandhills and neighboring counties state-of-the-art heart care close to home,” Ellman said. “We are consistently ranked among the top heart hospitals in the country, and we are always striving to learn the newest techniques and refine our processes to deliver the most outstanding care to the people of this area.”