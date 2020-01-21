The start of specialties at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic: Urology

PINEHURST — When Pinehurst Surgical Clinic was first founded in 1946, the doctors generally worked in all specialties performing various procedures. They would do everything from splinting a broken leg, to delivering babies, and staffing the emergency department. In 1956, that changed with the arrival of Dr. Duwayne Gadd, who created the first department at PSC, the Urology Department.

While some records debate whether it was Dr. Charles Phillips or Dr. Gadd who arrived at the clinic first, Dr. Gadd is generally considered the third surgeon to begin working at PSC. It was, however, Dr. Phillips who actually recruited Dr. Gadd to come to Pinehurst. Dr. Gadd was a Michigan native, and graduated from the University of Michigan before joining the Navy. Dr. Phillips invited him to join Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, and found the Urology Department.

The decision to invite Dr. Gadd to PSC was a good one, and the clinic prospered within the walls of the hospital. Dr. Gadd came to love the area, the practice, and the hospital. However, around the time the Urology Department was founded, the practice decided it was time to expand.

“There was a lot of anticipation when we decided to build a new building. We had a lot of fun. The older members had been planning this for a while and mentioned it when I interviewed for the job,” Dr. Gadd said.

In fact, everyone felt pride in the new developments and Dr. Gadd was quoted as saying, “The clinic’s new home was a matter of some pride for the original doctors. It let people know we were on the move. As things progressed and we got all the specialists in, we had to refer less to Duke and Chapel Hill. They have always been cooperative with us, but we were proud to offer new services.”

The creation of this new official department was just what the doctor ordered. With this new official department created, and with their new building on Page Road opening its doors, these historic landmarks in Pinehurst Surgical Clinic’s history paved the way for more departments, and for the clinic to grow even further. In addition to these pivotal changes, more were soon to come. It truly was just the beginning as we explore Pinehurst Surgical Clinic’s history ahead of its 75th anniversary next year.