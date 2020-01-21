PINEHURST — Pinehurst Surgical Clinic recently announced that Urologist Dr. Greg Griewe has received the UroLift® Center of Excellence designation.

This designation is an honor designed to recognize exemplary care of men suffering from urinary tract symptoms, and the achievement of a high level of training and experience with the UroLift® System. Urolift® is a procedure used to treat prostate issues that limits recovery time, provide successful outcomes, and most importantly, improve patients’ quality of life.

“UroLift® is a well-tolerated effective treatment for nearly all men with symptomatic benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). It can be performed in the office without difficulty,” Dr. Griewe said.

The Center of Excellence program was launched in 2016 by NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in urology. With only five other doctors in the state of North Carolina having achieved this distinction, Dr. Griewe truly is in elite company. While the FDA-approved Urolift® procedure has been available for over 5 years, it has only been in the last few years that insurance has broadly started covering the procedure. Urolift® is now part of the standard of care for the American Urological Association, a movement spearheaded in this area by Dr. Griewe.

“The biggest relief is to be able to take a trip without worrying where the next rest stop is. I also am so blessed to go to bed and be able to sleep through the night not having to get up to go to the bathroom,” Urolift® patient Tony Hancox described.

Having a Center of Excellence designated doctor in the area is a game-changer for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment, and gives patients access to treatment that they would otherwise have to travel upwards of two hours for. More and more patients are specifically asking to learn about this state-of-the-art procedure, and Dr. Griewe’s staff — including Tonyia McLaughlin, Alice Myers, and Kristen George — indicated that “many of our patients want this alternative to medication and surgery, and Urolift® has been a great solution.”

Dr. Griewe is a board-certified urologist who completed his residency at the world-renowned Walter Reed Army Medical Center. His practice interests include minimally invasive urology, general and pediatric urology, robotics-assisted urologic procedures, and oncology — in addition to his focus with Urolift®.

For information about the procedure, contact Dr. Griewe at 910-235-9788.