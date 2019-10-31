ApprenticeshipNC will pay for CNA training, Home Care Agency will pay for skills training

HAMLET — Carolina Hearts Home Care is offering apprenticeships to students at Richmond Community College who are interested in the nursing assistant I program, preparing them to become a certified nursing assistant.

“ApprenticeshipNC will pay for a student to obtain their CNA license. It works like a scholarship, covering the cost of the course, and while they’re in school, they can come work for us at Carolina Hearts Home Care,” said Assistant Agency Director Jonathan Lewis. “We will pay them as well for working for us, so they are getting paid to learn the skills they need to be a CNA.”

Operating in both North and South Carolina, Carolina Hearts Home Care provides a broad range of quality home care services under the supervision of a registered nurse to meet the individual’s needs. Services include in-home personal care, companion and sitter services, and home management services.

Students in the apprenticeship program will complete and be paid for 500 on-the-job training hours. Offering both day and evening shifts, Carolina Hearts Home Care will work around students’ class schedules so they get the hours they need.

ApprenticeshipNC does not cover the cost of the state certification exam, which is $120.

“The only out-of-pocket cost for students who take advantage of the apprenticeship program is the certification test, but otherwise they’re getting paid to go to school while also earning a salary,” Lewis said. “Once they complete their class and receive their certification, we can offer them a job and put them to work right away.

Carolina Hearts Home Care also offers a sign on bonus for all new hires.

Director of the Career and Transfer Center at RichmondCC Patsy Stanley has been working with Lewis on directing students into the apprenticeship program.

“There are so many benefits to becoming an apprentice. Your education gets paid; you have no student loans; you gain valuable skills and work experience; and it positions you to have a job once you graduate,” Stanley said. “This is a great opportunity to become a CNA and work for a reputable agency like Carolina Hearts Home Care.”

Carolina Hearts Home Care’s mission is to provide top-notch home care.

“At Carolina Hearts Home Care, we are a strong advocate for the patient and stress the highest quality home care from compassionate caregivers to each and every one of our clients,” Lewis said. “This is the type of training students will receive when they enter the apprenticeship program.”

To learn more about the apprenticeship program for Nursing Assistant I students, contact Stanley in the Career and Transfer Center at 910-410-1830 or [email protected] Visit the College online at www.richmondcc.edu.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

