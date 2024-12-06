PUBLIC HEALTH MATTERS

It is now December, a time of year that can bring both stress and joy. The holiday season often creates a mixture of emotions — while some people feel excitement and togetherness, others may experience stress, loneliness, or sadness. For those already facing mental health challenges, this season can sometimes feel even harder.

First, it is important to acknowledge that it is okay to feel how you are feeling. Mental health does not take a holiday, and it is natural to have a range of emotions during this time. For some, the pressure of holiday expectations — whether from family, work, or social media, can cause anxiety or stress. The darker days and colder weather can also contribute to feelings of sadness or isolation, which is a common experience in what we call Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

Here are a few tips to help manage your mental health during this time:

— Set boundaries and manage expectations: The holiday season can come with a lot of commitments, it is okay to say no if you are feeling overwhelmed. Setting boundaries helps protect your time and energy.

— Connect with others: If you are feeling isolated, reach out to someone — a friend, family member, a counselor, or someone you have not spoken to in a while.

— Practice self-care: Take time for yourself. Whether it is a short walk, reading, meditation, or to yourself, small acts like these can ground you.

— Be mindful of your media consumption: The holidays can sometimes fuel unrealistic expectations, especially on social media; take breaks if it makes you feel inadequate or stressed.

— If you are struggling, ask for help: If you are feeling overwhelmed, do not hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional. December might be a busy time but it is important to prioritize your well being.

These tips and tricks may not work for everyone, especially because people from different walks of life cope differently. Baby Boomers tend to gravitate more towards their community or relationships to relieve stress, they rely on their family or their church for instance. On the other hand, Gen Z may rely more heavily on a social media presence as well as their friend group. Regardless of preference in stress management, both generations can benefit from a shared resource which is active 24/7, the 988 Crisis Line. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, experiencing thoughts of self-harm, or simply need someone to talk to you can call the 988 line. It is confidential and the trained professionals who answer are there to listen, offer support, and guide you through difficult moments.

Whether you are dealing with feelings of isolation, stress, sadness, or in a deeper crisis, 988 can provide immediate support. You can also text or call 988 at any time for help navigating your situation as well. But remember, while this season might bring extra challenges, it is just one time of the year. Take it one day at a time and be gentle with yourself. Your mental health is just as important as any celebration or tradition and finding balance is key.

For extra resources and support regarding information within this article go directly to the 988 Lifeline at 988lifeline.org or the Seasonal Affective Disorder Overview at www.nhs.uk for generalized information. There are also more articles regarding stress as it relates to different generations, one by the American Psychological Association at www.apa.org and another from the American Institute of Stress at www.stress.org.

If you have any other questions or concerns, call the Health Education Department at the Scotland County Health Department at 910-227-2440. The website is www.scotlandcounty.org.

Samantha Falango, MSW, is the Health educator at the Scotland County Health Department. Falango can be reached at 910-277-2440, Ext. 4492