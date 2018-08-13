McLeod Health Cheraw recognizes Merit Award winner for May

Courtesy photo Chris Spivey, RN, patient care supervisor for the Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw, was honored with the May 2018 McLeod Merit Award during a recognition ceremony in July. Courtesy photo Chris Spivey, RN, patient care supervisor for the Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw, was honored with the May 2018 McLeod Merit Award during a recognition ceremony in July.

CHERAW, S.C. – McLeod Health Cheraw recently announced the recipient of the May 2018 McLeod Merit Award during a recognition event held in July .

Sabrina Clements, chief nursing officer for McLeod Health Cheraw, opened the program by explaining the significance of receiving the McLeod Merit Awards and the selection process for this honor by fellow teammates and leaders.

Chris Spivey, RN, has been with McLeod Health for 19 years and serves patients in the Emergency Department as the patient care supervisor. He was presented the May McLeod Merit Award by Department Director Dan Allen, RN, who touted Spivey’s compassion and skill in the patient setting.

The McLeod Merit Award recognizes McLeod Health employees, volunteers and physicians who consistently exemplify Service Excellence standards and who also demonstrate and promote the McLeod Health mission, vision and values. Recipients are nominated by their coworkers and chosen by members of the McLeod Health Cheraw Service Excellence Committee.