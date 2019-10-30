Turnout slows, but early-vote total hits 1,434

LAURINBURG —Voter turnout slowed Tuesday for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of next week’s municipal election.

A total of 111 registered voters cast ballots at the Scotland County Board of Elections — 24 in the city’s District 1 race and 87 in the city’s District 2 race. No ballots were cast Tuesday for the town of Maxton races.

Over the first 10 days of early voting, a total of 1,434 voters have cast ballots — 574 in District 1, 845 in District 2 and 15 for Maxton.

The breakdown of those ballots cast on Tuesday are as follows:

— 942 were Democrats

— 175 were Republicans

— 314 were unaffiliated

— 641 were black voters

— 734 were white voters

— 32 were American Indian voters

— Two were Asian voters

— Five were listed as other

— 870 were female

— 547 were male.

One-Stop will run daily through Friday this week, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Scotland County Annex Building Conference Room.

One-stop and absentee by mail are only available for Laurinburg and Maxton residents. Residents of East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram can only vote on Nov. 5.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the Scotland County Board of Election Office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 or postmarked by Nov. 5 and received in the Board of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Precinct locations and closures for the Nov. 5 voting.

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex, 231 East Cronly Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 2: The Learning Center, 420 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 4: South Fire Station, 1547 Hickory Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station, voters will vote at Precinct 2

— Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building, Third Street, East Laurinburg

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center, 24441 Marlboro Street, Wagram

— Precinct 8: Sneads Grove Community Building, voters will vote at Precinct 1

— Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building will not be open

— Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station, 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_2_2_63547_2_1_800x800-9.jpg

One-Stop concludes Friday for municipal election