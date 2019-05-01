Summer, for all intents and purposes, is here — and that means picnics.

For dessert, forget delicate sweets that can get crushed along the way. Take along something that can withstand jostling and temperatures, like this recipe for Perfect Picnic Popcorn Squares.

The whole grain goodness of popcorn will give you an extra energy boost.

***

Ingredients …

1 cup light corn syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup reduced fat peanut butter

¾ cup raisins

8 cups air-popped popcorn

***

Directions …

Combine corn syrup, sugar, brown sugar, and peanut butter in a large saucepan.

Bring to a boil over low heat, stirring constantly; boil 2-3 minutes.

Remove saucepan from heat.

Combine popcorn andraisins in large bowl; pour hot mixture over popcorn and toss carefully with wooden spoons to mix until well-coated.

Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; press popcorn mixture into pan and cool completely.

Cut into squares and serve

Yield: 12 servings.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.