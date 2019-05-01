Committe of the Whole hears budget requests

LAURINBURG — When the Scotland County School Board met as a committee on Monday, its members were given budget requests for the 2019-20 school year.

Child Nutrition Director Richard Jacobs gave the board members the bids for the child nutrition contracts and gave his recommendations for each — which were the lowest bids.

For milk, Pet was recommended at $152,833 and for all other beverages Pepsi was recommended at $7,519.50 while BPE was recommended at $1,800 for inspection and testing of kitchen fire suppression systems.

Jacobs also asked for replacement of walk-in freezer/cooler units at both Scotland High School and Sycamore Lane Elementary, which are both original to the schools.

“The reason we want to replace them is because the floors are getting soft, especially at the high school,” Jacobs said. “It will be more efficient.”

The lowest bid for the 15-foot-wide, 10 feet long and 7 feet high units comes from Thompson and Little out of Fayetteville. For Sycamore Lane the big is $35,145 plus tax and for the high school, the bid is $33,600 plus tax. If the board approves the request the work would be scheduled and completed between June 17 and July 31.

Finance Director Susan Harrison spoke to the board about the local budget- which will be submitted to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners soon. The county funding would be $10,044,896 — $150,000 less than last year’s budget due to an agreement met by the Liaison Committee.

The school is also asking for $300,000 from the county for capital expenses.

Harrison also explained that the average daily membership of students has gone down significantly since 2012, which affects the budget since expense funding is based on ADM.

In 2012-13 there were 6,055 students, a number that dropped to 5,741 in 2018-19. The drop has been 5.5 percent since 2012 and the predicted ADM is 5,586 for the upcoming school year.

Larry Obeda, Scotland County Schools executive director of auxiliary services, recommended a contract with Kyocera out of Richmond County for new printers in the schools. The change would save the schools $100,000 a year.

The printers are WiFi enabled and would allow teachers to print from any printer across the entire school district. The company would come in and replace all 80-plus printers in the school system. The total lease agreement would be $14,555.69.

No action was taken on any of the budget requests and the school board will consider action at its May monthly meeting after it is presented to the county commissioners.

