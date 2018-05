LUMBERTON — A section of Fairly Road near Maxton will be closed starting today so a pipe can be replaced.

Both lanes of the road will be closed starting 7 a.m. today and will be closed until 5 p.m. May 31. Crews will be working 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for the duration of the project.

The detour will be Fairly Road to Patterson Road to Old Maxton Road to Johns Road to South Austin Street to U.S. 74 Business to N.C. 130 to N.C. 83 back to Fairly Road.