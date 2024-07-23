LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located in downtown Lumberton, has announced its 2024-25 mainstage series of performances.

Season tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 while tickets for individual shows will be available for purchase at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The season will open on Sept. 13 with The Drift- Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

From their inception in the early 1950s and up until recently, The Drifters has a symbiotic relationship with Rock & Roll legend George Treadwell, who has discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn and Nina Simone. The Treadwell Family was there when the original DRIFTERS formed and was responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits that has made them the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine.

From the start, the term “Drifters” was used to denote performers who “drifted” in and out of the group. All of the original members are long deceased and, in fact, the last original member departed the group over 40 years ago. Robert Wiggins, our longest current member, has been with the group 30 years and worked with 3 original members. While the Drifters were among the first group of artists to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, several of their members who left the group and went on to have solo careers (like Ben E. King and Clyde McPhatter) were also inducted for their individual efforts.

The season will also feature the summer musical “Hairspray,” which will be directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, in the “spectacular, special way that audiences have come to expect from the artistic team at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.” Showtimes will be announced in January.

Other performances include:

Oct. 17 | Annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater Concert: Caroline Owens & New Company

Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15 | Annual Robeson County Christmas Show

Feb. 8 | John Brown Little Big Band Featuring Shana Tucker

Feb. 22 | The Legacy Gospel Night featuring Vickie Winans, Denise Tichenor and Friends

March 22 | Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition

April 11 | Hit Men of Country

Ticketing Information

Tickets range in price from $15 to $35. A Season Subscription Discount of 20% off the Individual price is available with the purchase of five or more events at the same time through the box office. Senior, military, student discounts and Group Rates are also available for most events. For group rates and season tickets, call the box office at 910-738-4339. All ticket prices include 7% sales tax on nonprofit attraction ticket sales as required by the North Carolina General Assembly as of Jan. 1, 2013, as well as all ticketing and service charge fees.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends that tickets be purchased directly through its box office, etix.com or its website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.