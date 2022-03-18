Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church began on “Consecration Sunday,” the fourth Sunday in March, 1797 or March 26, 1797. Although actual worship services were known to have been held sporadically at or near the crossroads of two main trading roads: today’s Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road as early as 1783 – notably by the Rev. Dugald Crawford, a chaplain for the British militia. Other traveling pastors followed until Presbyterian elders; “Red” John McNair, “Hatter” John McNair, and John Buchanan petitioned the Orange Presbytery to establish Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church at the crossroads.

On Saturday, March 26 from 11 am to 2 pm Revolutionary War re-enactors from as far away as Charlotte and other parts of North Carolina will host their educational and historical exhibits on the church grounds. Despite the first know pastor to hold worship services at the crossroads was with the British militia, the father and uncle of the church’s first pastor in 1797, the Rev. John Gillespie, were both Colonels for the Patriot army.

At 10:30 am, Sunday, March 27, on the grounds of “Old” Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, 15301 McFarland Rd., Laurinburg we will recognize our special 225th anniversary with a historical worship service.

The worship service will feature five historic and religious monologues of about 7 minutes each, music will be performed by a black chorus, the Laurel Hillbillies, the black chorus and the Laurel Hillbillies singing together, children, the congregation, and the postlude by Bill Caudill and the St. Andrews University Pipe Band and Marianne Peters on the organ playing “Highland Cathedral.”

Monologues are:

The Hon. Duncan McFarland, who bequeathed the land for the church across the road from his home, will be narrated by Alan Livingston. McFarland was a controversial figure, a plantation owner who used his slaves and the slaves of other plantation owners to construct the wagon road from Campbelltown (now Fayetteville on the Cape Fear River to Cheraw, S.C. on the Pee Dee River – both inland ports. Tolls were charged at every bridge. McFarland was also a member of the North Carolina House of Commons, the North Carolina State Senate, and the US House of Representatives.

One northern Virginia newspaper account of his death in 1816 reads: “[B]eing at the table with Mr. (Thomas) Jefferson one time, the latter observed that it was nearly the hour for them to attend public worship service.

‘Why?’ says Mr. McFarland. ‘The people in my part of the country say that you care nothing for such things.’

‘I hope, Sir,’ replied the sage and collected Mr. Jefferson, ‘I hope, Sir, you do not wish me to believe all that I hear about you.’”

After Duncan McFarland’s monologue; Reddick and Clarissa, slaves owned by the McFarland family and also members of the church will share their stories as slaves. Their lives will be narrated by Tyris Jones and Gwen Rainer.

Jackson Graham, the free black who along with his team constructed our current sanctuary (1853-1856) for the large sum of $2,700, beginning with cutting the pine trees, beams, boards, and even making the pews will be narrated by retired Laurinburg Police chief Robert Malloy.

Agnes Lynn Buchanan, great-granddaughter of founding elder John Buchanan and late aunt of Dr. W. R. “Bill” Purcell. Gail Morgan McRae will narrate Agnes Lynn’s actual address to Old Laurel Hill which, was given on August 31, 1931. In her delivery, she recalled her father’s (Edwin Buchanan) memories of the church from the mid to late 1800s.

The Rev. G. F. Kirkpatrick noted historian and pastor at Old Laurel Hill from the early 1920s until the 1930s will close out the monologues. He led the church during some very fragile years and began our first Ingathering in 1930 as a way to keep the church doors open. Chris Fore will narrate for the Rev. Kirkpatrick.

The Rev. Bob Button will briefly summarize the church’s historical monologues and our hopes for the future. Following the benediction and returning thanks for the food, Bagpiper Bill Caudill will lead the congregation out of the sanctuary where the awaiting St. Andrews University Pipe Band will also be playing “Highland Cathedral.”

Afterward, we will have plates of our barbecue or barbecue chicken available for everyone to pick up in the fellowship hall. You may choose to dine in with us in the fellowship hall, on the grounds if the weather permits, or take your plates home.

Lessons in local history, faith, and human relations are certain to await you!

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 15301 McFarland Road, Laurinburg.

Here’s to the land

Of the longleaf pine;

The land where unity

And faith combine.

Where the past is revered,

The presence is lived;

And to our God

Our lives we give!