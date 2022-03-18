WILMINGTON — The Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America held its annual recognition banquet at the Ballast Hotel in Wilmington.

Troop 460 from Antioch Presbyterian Church in Hoke County presented the colors and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag and the Scout Oath and Law. Eagle Scout and Superior Court Judge Stan Carmical presided over the evening events.

The Eagle Class of 2019-2021 honoree was GPM Investments, LLC. The honoree was introduced by Immediate past president Dooie Leach of Raeford. GPM Investments have partnered with the Cape Fear Council for over 40 years to ensure the quality of program delivered across the communities of the Cape Fear Council. GPM’s contributions to Scouting in our area have allows for the development of new and exciting program opportunities. Expansion and upgrades at both Camp Bowers and Camp McNeill. Prior Eagle Class Honorees from Laurinburg have been: David Harling – 2016, David Burns – 2006, Craig Ellis – 2004, Sam Snowdon – 2000, Mack Guest – 1990, Pete Hasty – 1987 and R.F. McCoy – 1981.

Eagle Scouts who achieved this honor in 2019-2021 were recognized from across the eight-county area of the Cape Fear Council. The pandemic prevented the banquet being held in 2020 and 2021. It addition to the Eagle Scout achievements recognized, the council recognized Silver Beaver Award recipients. The Eagle Scout award is the highest rank in the Scouts, BSA program while the Silver Beaver Award is the highest award the council can give for volunteer service at the Council level.

Eagle Scouts in attendance and recognized for their achievements from Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church were: Cooper Sutherland, son of Jamie and Debra Sutherland, Asher Alexander, son of Rick and Barbara Alexander, Jacob Catanzarite, son of Mike and Migdalia Catanzarite, Aaron Aycock, son of Gary and Emily Aycock and Hogan Hyatt, son of Raymond and Dara Hyatt. Eagle Scout Catherine Macy, daughter of Rob and Carrie Macy from Troop 1447 sponsored by the First United Methodist Church was also recognized.

Cooper Sutherland, Eagle Scout from Troop 420 was selected to address his fellow Eagle Scouts during the banquet as Eagle Scout Class spokesperson. He reviewed the challenges he and others experienced during the many years it took to reach the Eagle rank. Sutherland noted that the skills and leadership learned on the Trail to Eagle have taught him more than any class ever taken. He challenged his fellow Eagle Scouts to Live by the Scout Oath and Law in their daily life and do a good turn daily. Sutherland closed by saying that a Troop leader told him that being an Eagle Scout is a great accomplishment, but it is not so much about what you have achieved but more about what you are capable of it the future.

Eagle Scout and Publisher of the News Reporter, Whiteville, Justin Smith, introduced each Eagle Scout as they crossed the stage to be recognized. Each Scout was introduced with his or her escort along with a description of their Eagle Scout project and future education or career plans. Kris Coleman, Scoutmaster of Troop 420 led honorees to the banquet.

Laurinburg’s Frank Buie, Vice President of Development for the Cape Fear council was recognized for his dedicated volunteer service as one of the five individuals who received the Silver Beaver Award. Mr. Buie is sales manager for Elevate Textiles.

David Harling of Laurinburg is President of the Cape Fear Council. Former Council presidents from Laurinburg include Chuck Hicks, Craig Ellis, David Burns and R.F. McCoy.