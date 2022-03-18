LAURINBURG —It was Jan. 21 when the Laurinburg Fire Department received the call of a working fire with someone trapped inside. The house on Fayetteville Street is where the Locklear family lived. Five of the family members were able to get outside.

But Diana Locklear was still inside. And when the firefighters were able to get her out of the house, she had to be airlifted from the scene. But inclement weather threw another hazard in the way, snow and ice was expected. So, getting a helicopter wasn’t easy.

LFD chief Jordan McQueen recounted the story Thursday afternoon at the fire department. “We called for a helicopter and were told that we weren’t going to get it. Our 9-1-1 center staff tried over and over to get a helicopter and called everybody around. Anson County accepted it and flew to Scotland Memorial.”

McQueen said he met the helicopter there and spoke with the family before Locklear was flown to the UNC North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The story doesn’t end here or the way many fire stories do. See, Locklear will be coming home on Wednesday, according to her family, who were able to watch the five firefighters who saved their mother’s life receive SAVE awards from North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as state fire marshal. The awards are presented to individuals or organizations who go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives.

“I really applaud everybody that took part in this heroic effort,” Causey said before presenting the awards to firefighters Al German, Bryant Wright, Chris Suarez, assistant chief David Evans, and lieutenant Bradley Strickland.

Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal and assistant commissioner explained what the SAVE awards mean at the ceremony.

“For our first responders, we look at our first responders as heroes every day. So, we want to honor those heroes who make heroic saves,” he said, telling the firefighters that they’d also be receiving a Point of Valor for their heroic efforts.

Locklear’s children, Christopher, Kyra and Tiffany, attended the ceremony and had a chance to speak with the firefighters and Causey.

“We’re so grateful, blessed, and honored,” Kyra Locklear said. While the Locklear kids haven’t been able to visit their mother at the burn center, Kyra Locklear said they spend a lot of time on FaceTime with her and are excited that she’ll be home on Wednesday.

The first thing they’re going to do when she gets home is spend time with her doing her favorite things, Kyra Locklear said.

“We’re going to talk to her and spend a lot of time with her. She loves to watch TV so we’re going to watch us a good movie,” she said with a smile.

Locklear’s story comes with a happy ending, but all fires don’t have the same ending.

“We’ve had this year 38 fire deaths in North Carolina, last year we had 134 for the year. Looks like we have to keep making the public aware of the need for working smoke alarms. You all are doing that through fire service and we’re doing that through the office of the state fire marshal. It’s so important that every family knows about fire safety and having a fire escape plan. We’ve seen time after time how this can save lives,” Causey said.

