LaurelFest to bring in a huge crowd

File photo Jom Quick and the Coastline Band will perform at LaurelFest on Saturday. File photo Jom Quick and the Coastline Band will perform at LaurelFest on Saturday.

LAUREL HILL — Get ready for live music and plenty of entertainment at the 2019 LaurelFest.

“This is going to be the biggest yet,” said Billy Norris Jr. “It’s our 17th year doing this and close to 50 vendors are coming out.”

On Friday and Saturday, LaurelFest will be packed with visitors from within and out of town to listen to the different music bands and shop local.

“There will be crafts, food, jewelry, and clothing for sale,” said Norris. “A lot is happening for the fest this year.”

The Gospel Jubilee starts the weekend event with performances by Southern Journey, Jesse Barnes & Company, Hodge Family and Pat Grooms.

“The Jubilee will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and it’s hosted by Billy Ray Norris,” said Norris. “It’s the kickoff for Saturday.”

He says the festival will be in full swing on Saturday, when they will set up two stages.

“A band on one and kids on the other, there will always be something going on,” said Norris.

Heavy hitters Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform — along with other performances by Johnathan Robinson, Elvis impersonator, Scotland High Jazz Ensemble, the Triple Toe Cloggers and more.

“Last year, 3,000 people came and we are expecting more with Jim Quick and the Coastline performing,” added Norris.

Norris said the team tries to add something different each year and for 2019 — it’s a petting zoo.

“Kids can touch and feed the farm animals,” said Norris. He also listed horses for pony rides, face painting, bouncy houses, a reptile exhibit and a bee exhibit.

“It’s a great family friendly atmosphere to celebrate Laurel Hill, Laurinburg, and the surrounding counties,” said Norris. “It’s just fun community and fellowship.”

LaurelFest is Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at 14940 Church St., Laurel Hill. Admission is free.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

File photo Jom Quick and the Coastline Band will perform at LaurelFest on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_358_Jim-Quick-II-20151.jpg File photo Jom Quick and the Coastline Band will perform at LaurelFest on Saturday.

Annual event is expected to bebigger, better this time around