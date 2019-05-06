City Hall opens its doors

LAURINBURG — After years of planning the Laurinburg City Hall is officially open for business.

The 19,900-square-foot facility began construction in fall of 2017 and puts all city offices under one roof with the Laurinburg Police Department on the bottom floor along with consumer billing and on the upper floor city staff offices and the city council chambers.

Having everything under one roof makes it easier for residents and also employees according to City Manager Charles Nichols. The new building also offers more security throughout the building and increased protection and room for the police department, but the new building isn’t completely done yet.

According to Nichols the new building is still part of a construction zone and will likely stay that way for a while.

“There are a few touch-ups that have to be done as well as the punch list for the outside,” Nichols said. “Once we moved everything out of the old building we have to do asbestos abatement then it will be time for demolition. After that, the parking lot will be completed and we’ll finish with landscaping.”

It will be after everything is completed that the city hall has a celebration with a ribbon cutting with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, though it will likely not be until mid-to-late summer according to Nichols.

City staff and employees worked over the past weekend in order to get everything moved in and ready to be open to the public Monday.

“We were concerned Monday about having the public spaces up and running but it went smoothly,” Nichols said. “Everyone is settling in well and have been unpacking and organizing so everything is coming along.”

The $9.1 million facility is being paid for by loans which will be paid back over the next 15 years, with an interest rate of 2.6 percent. The city looks to make yearly payments of between $800,000 and $900,000.

From previous statements, it is believed that the city should be able to pay back the loan early with no early repayment fees after April 21, 2025.

The money to pay back the loan will be pulled from three city funds, with 67 percent coming from the general fund and 33 percent is being split evenly between the electric and sewer funds.

