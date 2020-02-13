Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

Feb. 14

VALENTINE’S DAY

— Laurinburg Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1510 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Church BBQ Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plates will be $9 and will consist of BBQ pork, slaw, baked beans, roll and cake slice. Dine in or drive-thru.

— New Life PH Church, 11003 Academy Road in Laurinburg, will host a Valentine’s Day dinner at 6 p.m.

Feb. 16

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host a Black History Celebration at 3:30 p.m.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating Black History Month at the 11 a.m. service. Attorney Zshakira Carthens-Smith of Deliverance Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ will bring the message. Everyone is welcome.

— Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 19400 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Black History Program beginning at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Sister Denita Campbell; music provided by the Golden Tones of Clio, South Carolina, and The Williams Family/Friends Choir. All are invited.

— Reedy Creek MBC, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will hold its Ordination Service at 11 a.m., when James Stubbs will become an ordained deacon.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold the program “The 12 Tribes of Israel” at 4 p.m.

Feb. 23

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its “Deacon and Deaconess Program” at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kenneth Johnson and First Lady Minister Roxanne Johnson of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church will bring the message along with choir and congregation. We are asking that the deacon and deaconess from your church come join us on this exciting occasion.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host an Old-Fashioned Sunday program during the morning service at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited and urged to dress in old-fashioned clothing. A meal will be served after the service.

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church will host fellowship service at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Sharon Mitchell of St. James AME Zion Church in Red Springs.

Feb. 26

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St in Laurinburg, will hold an Ash Wednesday Communion Service at 7 p.m. All mid-week Lenten Services will be held Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1.

Feb. 29

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will hold a Black History Celebration at 5 p.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church.

March 1

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church in Laurinburg will host a Pastor’s Aide Program starting at 3 p.m.The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Richardson of First Baptist Church in Hamlet.

— Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram will celebrate the First Pastoral Anniversary of Lacy E. Simpson Jr. during the 11 a.m. morning worship Service. The Rev. William H. Clayton Jr., pastor of St. James MBC in Henderson, will bring the anniversary message. Call 369-2877 for information.

March 13

— Gibson PH Church will hold its annual hickory smoked BBQ and fried chicken plate sale. Cost is $7 per plate or $8 for a combo plate. For deliveries, call 910-217-5952.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.