Luncheon to shine light on mental health, addiction

LAURINBURG — Greg Wood, Janet Smith, Karen Jenkins and Charles Jenkins were recently tabbed as the co-leaders of the 2020 Silent Samaritan Society.

The four are actively serving with other committee members to make this a luncheon that informs the public about the work of Scotland Family Counseling Center, as well as a relevant mental health topic.

Each year the Silent Samaritans of Scotland Family Counseling Center plan the annual luncheon of the Silent Samaritan Society. The luncheon is aimed at helping end stigmas around mental health. This year the focus will be “Mental Health and Addiction: The Heart of the Problem,” with four speakers: Tanya Underwood, Asa Revels, Jill Bullard and Rocky Locklear.

“Each year we try to pick out a topic that’s relevant and can help people understand it better,” said Director Mary Neil Thompson. “We felt that this was a timely topic due to the opioid epidemic that is currently happening.”

The luncheon will be at noon on March 5 at the W.R. Dulin Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital. The luncheon is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend as long as they RSVP first.

“We’d love for people in the community to come and learn more about this topic and about how usually addition had a co-occurrence with mental health,” Thompson said. “We want to be able to reduce the stigma around mental health.”

The Silent Samaritan Society endeavors to help their neighbor families who are experiencing a troubled and painful time in life. Also, like the Good Samaritan, the Silent Samaritan Society provides financial gifts to Scotland Family Counseling Center, Inc. to help neighbor families with counseling support and counseling fee subsidies in a quiet and humble manner.

The basic purpose of the Silent Samaritan Society is to respond to Jesus’ command to “Go and do the same.”

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the community,” Thompson said. “We’re a non-profit so we really wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without the support of this community and we’re really appreciative of everything they do.”

For information or to RSVP, call 910-276-7011 or email [email protected]

